NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A woman was charged with prostitution and racketeering at a Newburgh spa.

Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office yesterday executed a search warrant in the 7700 block of SR 66 after an investigation into prostitution at this business.

Yan Ping Ma, 56, was arrested during the execution of the search warrant for the following charges:

Public Indecency – Prostitution

Racketeer – Corrupt Business Influence

Ma was booked into the Warrick County Security Center.