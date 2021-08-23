Webster County husband and wife suspected of growing marijuana in home

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Police are searching for a husband and wife suspected of growing 21 marijuana plants at their home in Webster County.

Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Detectives obtained an executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Daisy Lane in Slaughters, Kentucky on August 11. Detectives say they made forced entry into the home but did not find anyone in the residence.

During a search of the property, police say they located 11 marijuana plants growing outside in the yard and 10 more plants growing inside the garage. Police say they also discovered a small suspected whiskey manufacturing still, a semi-automatic handgun and six other guns and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition inside the residence.

Police say the home was owned by Dale Edward Boudreaux, 60, and his wife Julie Dawn Boudreaux, 59. The Sheriff’s Office says they have received phone calls from family members saying that they were in the Dallas, Texas area and were on their way home, but investigators have not had contact with either suspect.

Anyone with any information on the location of Dale or Julie Boudreaux is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 270-639-5067 or the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Office at 270-754-2323.

This is an ongoing investigation.