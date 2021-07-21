Webster County man accused of stealing $40,000 from his step-mother

WEBSTER CO., Ky – Lawrence Greer has been indicted for allegedly stealing approximately $40,000 from his step-mother, Pamela Greer.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Lawrence Greer comingled his step-mother’s funds with his personal funds after being granted Power of Attorney. In 2019, Mr. Greer allegedly spent approximately $40,000 on items unrelated to her care, including a new truck and trailer.

When Mrs. Greer was admitted to a long-term care facility, Mr. Greer failed to pay the facility for her care, according to an indictment.

Lawrence Greer has been indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property of $10,000 or more, a Class C felony. There is an arrest warrant out for Mr. Greer. Tips can be reported to DCI by calling 866-524-3672 or emailing DCIForce@ky.gov.

To report suspected financial exploitation of seniors, contact the office at 502-696-5300 or the Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE-TIP (1-877-228-7384).