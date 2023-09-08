HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says that one of their deputies spotted Alex F. Harvey operating a motor vehicle with canceled registration plates in Dixon on September 7 around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Authorities say the deputy was aware that Harvey had a suspended license and tried to conduct a traffic stop. On catching up to the vehicle, the deputy discovered that Harvey had fled the scene on foot.

Due to how close this search was to Webster County Schools Dixon Campus, a precautionary soft lockdown was put in place although there was no direct threat to students or staff.

A K9 unit was deployed to find Harvey, but was unsuccessful. The deputy and K9 returned to the abandoned vehicle, where authorities say methamphetamine was found inside. With the help of an additional K9 unit, a search was conducted in a nearby location where police say more meth was found.

After search and arrest warrants were issued, Harvey was later apprehended at his residence in Dixon without further incident. He was lodged into the Webster County Detention Center on the following charges:

Operating on Suspended Driver’s License

No Registration Plates

Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance

Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Over 2 Grams

Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Harvey is being held on a $15,000 bond.