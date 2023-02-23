MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mt. Vernon Police Department (MVPD) arrested two people on neglect charges following a welfare check on Tuesday.

The MVPD says on February 21, officers were dispatched to a welfare check of two juveniles at the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Police say upon arrival, officers spoke with the juveniles about the conditions of a home. MVPD says officers and workers with the Indiana Department of Child Services checked the conditions of the home. Officers say upon their arrival, officers contacted Lacole Mosley, 35.

Police say upon checking the home, officers could smell marijuana. MVPD says a further search revealed suspected marijuana, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia as well as two handguns. MVPD says based upon the investigation into this matter, officers arrested both Lacole Mosley as well as Daryl Moman, 34.

Police say their charges were: