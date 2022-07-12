VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The widow of murdered firefighter Robbie Doerr is now behind bars on a perjury charge. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is the wife of Robbie Doerr, a firefighter shot outside his Oakley St. home on February 26, 2019.

Fox-Doerr was later charged with obstruction of justice and false informing after police accused her of deleting a phone call record from her phone before calling 911. Those charges were dropped in October of 2019.

The Prosecutor’s Office says it dropped the charges at the request of the Evansville Police Department to ensure the trial did not interfere with the investigation of Doerr’s death. No one has been charged with Robbie Doerr’s murder.

It’s unclear if the perjury charge is related to Robbie Doerr’s murder. Fox-Doerr’s probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.