Woman accused of using family’s funeral money now faces federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman accused of scamming people now faces a federal charge of wire fraud and has reached a plea deal.

According to federal documents, Caroline Rich plead guilty to the wire fraud charge filed against her on May 13. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Rich is also accused of stealing payments from families for funeral arrangements while she worked at Alexander Funeral Home. Authorities say she had clients pay her directly instead of paying the funeral home.She’s also accused of creating a fundraiser for an Evansville hospice center but keeping all of the money.

The Vanderburgh County prosecuter’s office says because it’s an active investigation they can’t comment on the federal charge.