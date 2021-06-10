Woman arrested facing possible charges of child abuse

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-A woman is arrested and charged with allegedly abusing three children.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Mackey Ferry Road in Mount Vernon by a family case manager.



The case manager says they were investigating an abuse allegation of three children under the age of five.



When deputies arrived, they say they noticed significant bruising on two of the children’s faces.

The mother, Darbie Prial, 27, was arrested and charged with several counts of battery.



The children, ages four, two and eight were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Prial is being held on $50,000 dollars bond.

(This story was originally published June 10, 2021)