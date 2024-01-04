HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) say a warrant was served on a woman allegedly connected to an attempted murder case from 2022.

ISP says on the the evening of January 3, 2024, troopers with the Indiana State Police served a warrant on Alicia D. Kellems, 33, of Huntingburg, that was connected to the attempted murder arrests from December 2022. After about a year of investigation, Indiana State Police Detectives were able to find probable cause to file charges on Kellems.

Police say the Perry County Prosecutor’s office granted an arrest warrant for Kellems for her participation in the attempted murder.

Kellems was transported to the Perry County jail where she is being held on bond.

Her charges include:

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Poses a Substantial Risk of Death (Conspiracy)

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement

Aggravated Battery When the Assault Causes Serious Permanent Disfigurement (Conspiracy)

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Conspiracy)

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (Conspiracy)

Other suspects have been arrested in connection to this case.