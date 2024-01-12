HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A woman charged in an attack on Evansville Police officers is back behind bars.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Destinee Littlepage for a bond violation. She was booked back into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Friday.

Police say that Littlepage and her brother, Malachi, were arrested in December after police say the kicked and fought two officers responding to a domestic violence call. Police say one officer suffered a broken orbital bone near his eye.

Destinee Littlepage was arrested during that incident, but was released after posting a $10,000 cash bond. Malachi Littlepage has remained in jail since the incident.