Woman charged with dealing meth in Hafele Park in Cannelton

CANNELTON, Ind (WEHT) More than 40 grams of meth is taken off the street after a Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a truck conspicuously park at the end of Hafele Park after the park had closed. This happened around 1:52 a.m. on Saturday.

The deputy made contact with a male and female around the vehicle. The female, April Andry, 41, of English, IN, was wanted two warrants out of Crawford County. She was taken into custody.

Deputies also found more than 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle, $2928 in cash, controlled prescription medication and drug related paraphernalia. Several smaller amounts of the methamphetamine were found packaged individually for suspected distribution.

Andry was transported to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and booked in at the Perry County Detention Center on several drug related charges. Her bond was set at $32,205.