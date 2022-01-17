EPD: Woman says bullets hit her house, but saw no one around

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), they were called to a house due to a shots fired claim.

EPD says that a woman, who had originally called EPD, said that she was in her house when she heard multiple shots fired and her house had been struck. According to EPD, the woman said that no one was hurt and she saw no one around the house when the gun went off.

EPD says that officers checked the scene, but they couldn’t find any shell casings. There is no further information at this time.