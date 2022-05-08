JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) charged a woman with drug possession after she did not pay for her food at Shoney’s at 25 Indiana St. The suspect was identified as Tosha Linton, 39, of New Salisbury.

The JPD says they responded to a call from Shoney’s about three individuals who left with without paying for their food around 1:15 p.m. on May 7. Officers discovered through an investigation that the subjects were staying next door at the Super 8 Hotel according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by the JPD.

The news release says that the subjects were identified with only one of them still at the hotel when police made contact. One of the subjects was identified as Linton and police were told she had already left the hotel according to the officers on the scene.

Police say that Linton was found to have active warrants out of Crawford County and Harrison County. Officers were given a description of Linton and the car she was associated with according to a police spokesperson.

Officials says a female matching the description of Linton and the car was located nearby in front of Grounded at 435 US Hwy 231. Linton gave officers a fake name several times according to the JPD.

A police spokesperson says the female was identified as Linton and taken into custody. Officers searched Linton and found her in possession two plastic bags that appeared to have questionable substances in them according to the news release.

Officers say one bag had a crystal-like substance that officers believed to be methamphetamine. The other bag contained blue pills that were later identified as an controlled substance called Diazepam according to officers on the scene.

A police spokesperson says officers arrested Linton. She was transported to the JPD and transferred to Dubois County Security Center according to officials.

Linton was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and false identity statement.