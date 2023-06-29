WARNING: Some readers may find this content disturbing. Discretion is advised.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A woman who abandoned dogs and left them to starve will not be going to prison after pleading guilty to seven felony-level counts of animal cruelty.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Shayna Faye Burko was sentenced to probation Thursday morning.

RELATED: Gruesome animal cruelty case heading to trial in Evansville

Last July, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home on Mooring Road for a welfare check on animals left abandoned. We’re told deputies testified in court they could smell the odor coming from inside the house from the street.

An affidavit states that the home, which was left in the care of Burko, was filled with urine, feces and dead dogs. Officials say there was a dead German Shepherd in a kennel with a bag of dog food next to it, a decapitated dog and a dog still alive but missing a paw. Deputies note a dog limb was also found in a hallway.

Burko has a prior conviction in Warrick County that included three counts of animal cruelty.

“The Defendant’s horrific actions are absolutely shocking to the conscience. What is more, this is not her first time and the evidence today from both the prosecution and the defense was that she still has access to animals despite the court previously ordering her not to,” says Prosecutor Diana Moers.

According to officials, the prosecutor’s office requested the maximum executed sentence of four years in prison; however, the judge sentenced Burko to two years of probation.