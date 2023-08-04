HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville residents with a sweet tooth will have a new place to get their cookie fix on the Westside of Evansville. Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location at 5435 Pearl Drive today, August 4.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Aside from the cookies, the store will also offer over 50 career opportunities to Evansville locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening. Starting on Wednesday August 9 customers can order for delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping for the new location via the Crumbl app and online at crumblcookies.com.