HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Bluegrass Music capital of the world is earning its title with a new development in downtown Owensboro.

Officials have announced the construction of Kentucky Guitar Works at the Center of Lutherie, offering workshops and educational opportunities for inspiring instrument builders. According to officials, there will be spaces to see how string instruments are made and repaired as well as see the instruments in action with guest artists and guided jam sessions.

Work is expected to start sometime in the next few months at the Old International Bluegrass Museum on East Second Street.