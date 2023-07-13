HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The CW Network will host 50 Atlantic Coast Conference college football and basketball games each season through 2026-2027.

The first ACC football game will air on the CW on Saturday, September 9 with a matchup between the Pitt Panthers and non-conference opponent Cincinnati Bearcats, with games airing every Saturday throughout the season in the afternoon and in primetime.

In addition to 13 football games, The CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games. These games will be featured in December, January, and February, with men’s basketball doubleheaders taking place every Saturday afternoon and women’s basketball games on Sunday afternoons.

The ACC consists of 15 schools, including Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

The CW acquired the rights to these live ACC football and basketball games from Raycom Sports, which sublicenses the rights from ESPN.