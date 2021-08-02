D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln presents $2,500 donation check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley

D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln presented a check for $2,500 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley on Monday at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley’s “Gateway House” located on the Deaconess Gateway campus.

Each month, D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln selects a local charity to support. It then awards $10 per test drive (up to $2,500) to the charitable organization. Hundreds of area residents helped raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley during the month of January simply by test-driving a vehicle at D-Patrick Ford.

Ronald McDonald House Charities®, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation, creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

D-Patrick, Inc. currently employs approximately 365 local people in a variety of positions and now carries nine vehicle lines (Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Porsche, and Volkswagen) with 7 showrooms, 4 service departments, 4 parts departments, 3 body shops, and a corporate office.