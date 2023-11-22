HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As part of D-Patrick Ford Cares campaign, D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln selects a local charity or community enhancement organization to support each month, and this month they will support Ballet Indiana.

Ballet Indiana brings dancers form across the Evansville area together to create professional quality ballet for the community. The organization creates unique and classic experiences for for dancers, and strives to inspire a lifelong appreciation for dance by facilitating and supporting high quality performances with artistic excellence.

D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln will present Ballet Indiana with a check for $2,500 on November 22 at the D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln dealership at 10:00 a.m.