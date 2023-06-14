HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- D-Patrick Honda launched a campaign called “Honda Helping Kids” as a way to support people who help others in the tri-state area. On June 14, D-Patrick employees will be on hand to present a check for $1,500 to representatives of Holly’s House to show their appreciation for their work in the community. The presentation will be held by D-Patrick Honda at 4300 Division Street Autoplaza in Evansville.

The mission of Holly’s House is to empower victims of intimate crimes and abuse by providing support, promoting justice and preventing violence. Holly’s House is a safe location where adult and child victims of intimate violence are interviewed and connected to community resources and services.