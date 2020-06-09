D-Patrick makes donation to Colon Screening For Life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — D-Patrick Ford-Lincoln continued their monthly donation campaign Tuesday by helping an organization working to fight colon cancer.

D-Patrick presented Colon Screening For Life with a $2,500 check.

The organization raises awareness about the importance of early detection of colon cancer and regular screenings. Chief financial officer Butch Moors says the money will help spread their message.

“It helps us to promote awareness in the Tri-State through our event called Colon Screening for Life, which is a 5K walk-run that we put on annually. Unfortunately this year, we weren’t able to do that due to COVID, but we are on schedule next year in early June to have the event again,” Moors said. “[The money] will go to help with that and other things we do.”

D-Patrick selects a different local charity each month to support and awards $10 per test drive, up to $2,500, to that organization.

The CDC says if you are 50 years old or older, you should be screened for colon cancer.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)