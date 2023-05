HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 73-year tradition continues in Evansville.

D-Patrick will sponsor three East Evansville youth baseball teams this year. The tradition started in 1951.

D-Patrick has helped with team sponsorships, field signs, and scoreboard sponsorships over the past seven decades. Today, a $1,500 check was also presented to Evansville Youth Baseball.

Tryouts are being held this weekend.