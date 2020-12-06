D-Patrick, Porsche Club host toy drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dozens of toys are now ready to brighten Christmas for Warrick County children after an event on Saturday morning.

D-Patrick Porsche and the Southern Indiana Region Porsche club hosted a toy drive for Warrick County Child Services.

The organization gives toys to children they work with and families who contact them who are in need of assistance this christmas.

Organizers say the trunk and backseats of every car in the showroom were filled with new toys.

As part of the event. a 750-dollar check was presented to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.

Warrick County Child Services says they are currently serving around 170 children.