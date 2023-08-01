HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Daily flights to Chicago will be returning to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. The Airport will begin its three-year contract with Contour Airlines today, August 1 when the first flight to Chicago takes off at 9:15 a.m. to O’Hare International Airport.

Contour currently has airline services in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Paducah. The airline says that they’re excited to have a presence in Owensboro.

As an American Airlines interline partner, Contour’s customer luggage will be automatically transferred when there’s a connection with the airline. The aircraft itself has been reduced from its normal 37 seats to 30 seats designed for first-class leg room for all passengers. Each flight to O’Hare will have their own flight attendant, a full sized lavatory and complementary snacks and beverages.

Airport officials say they are excited to serve both travelers for business and leisure, and they anticipate travelers who aren’t from Owensboro to visit its airport.