HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Daily airline service from the Tri-State direct to Chicago is coming back sooner rather than later.

The Owensboro-Daviess County Airport has made an exciting announcement with Contour Air offering services to Chicago beginning on August 1.

It’s an announcement that Mayor Tom Watson called “a big day for the big O.”

“This is going to be a great day for Owensboro, and we all know economic development is built on transportation. We’re glad to be able to partner with the county in this decision, and we hope everyone in here takes one ride to Chicago.”

The airport will begin its three-year contract with Contour on August 1 when the daily flights to O’Hare begins.

According to Contour’s CEO, the decision to come to Owensboro was made after the community made its recommendation for airline service.

Contour currently has airline services in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Paducah, and the airline says they’re excited to have a presence in Owensboro.

For the next two weeks, customers can take advantage of a special starting rate for flights to Chicago via Contour.