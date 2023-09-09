HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Republican candidate for Kentucky governor Daniel Cameron and his running mate, State Senator Robby Mills spoke at tonight’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Henderson. Tonight’s event was hosted by the Henderson County Republican Party at the Chase Fulcher Archery Center.

Both Cameron and Mills spoke on several topics tonight. Senator Mills says a big issue for Kentuckians is education in a post-COVID era. “You know, making sure that education is accessible. You know, our kids went through a lot of learning loss over the last two years in covid. We see reading and math and science numbers well under 40 percent. And that’s not acceptable. We’ve got to address that from an education standpoint.”

Daniel Cameron and Robby Mills are up against current Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.