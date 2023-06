HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor- Daniel Cameron will be making a stop in the Tri-State area of the commonwealth today, June 22.

Cameron, who currently serves as Kentucky Attorney General will meet with Henderson voters this afternoon in hopes to gain support ahead of the November election. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at The Lumber Yard Event Center at 512 Barrett Blvd.