HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro is in urgent need of food donations. According to a post shared on the shelter’s Facebook page, they are in need of canned foods, cereals, powdered milk, pastas, sugar, and rice.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter serves nearly 150 meals at lunchtime 7 days a week, in addition to the shelter’s residents.

The shelter is accepts donations any day of the week between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.