Dashcam video released in accidental weekend shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A violent end to a get-together Saturday on Evansville’s East Side – after police originally were called to the 1100 block of Loft Cove for a break-in after a house party went downhill fast.

“While at this gathering many of the attendants were abusing various forms of narcotics and it is believed Mr. Terhune was participating in these activities,” Evansville Police Dept. Public Information Officer Sgt. Nick Winsett said. “At some point in the gathering Mr. Terhune became belligerent attacking the victim striking him several times.”

As that attack unfolded the victim’s eventually were able to get 20-year-old Evan Terhune of Newburgh outside the condominium.

“The victim was in fear for his life as well as the other people at his residence,” Sgt. Winsett said. “They were eventually able to get Mr. Terhune outside his apartment, lock the door and call the police as Mr. Terhune tried to force his way back in.”

Evansville Police say one person opened fire in self defense – but instead hit the owner of the condo.

The dashcam video shows the moments after the shooting – when the man police say started the problems – began hitting a police car and assaulting officers before being tased. One Evansville Officer suffered injuries from the altercation and even required four stitches.

“The officer was able to deploy his taser, which incapacitated Mr. Terhune long enough so other officers could place him into custody,” Sgt. Winsett said. “After being placed into custody, Mr. Terhune continued to act erratically and was eventually transported in the police transport van for treatment.”

While inside the van – other video shows Terhune banging his head and jumping around inside the transport wagon after he was placed in custody.

Detectives are still waiting to interview Terhune. He remains in the hospital where his condition as of Monday night is still unknown.

Investigators say no charges will be filed in connection with the shooting itself at this time.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 16, 2020)