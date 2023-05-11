HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Early voting has started across Kentucky.

Today the ‘Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center’ in Henderson opened up to voters.

Voters will need to show their ID. In addition to the Governor’s race the Secretary of State and the Commissioner of Agriculture are also on the ballot.



Carrie Smith the Elections Deputy for the Henderson County Clerk’s Office spoke about the process.



“It just gives you some extra time to come. If it’s hard for you to come between the hours of 6 and 6 on Election Day, now you have three more days that you have the opportunity to come out and vote.”

The early voting will be open through May 13 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.