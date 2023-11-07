EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Although election night did not end in victory for Michael Daugherty, the Libertarian candidate for Evansville mayor says he is reflecting on his campaign.

Daugherty received 11 percent of the votes and says he is proud of the campaign he ran.

“The fact that I pulled over 11 percent- when everybody was telling me that I would not get more than 5 percent, I am very appreciative of everybody’s support,” Daugherty says.

Although Daugherty will not being sitting in the mayor’s seat in January, he says he will be supportive of Evansville’s new mayor, Stephanie Terry, and encourages others to do the same.

“It is time that we take away the partisan politics, and I will do everything in my power to volunteer and help the citizens of Evansville. We need to rally behind our new mayor, Stephanie Terry, and do what is right for our citizens,” Daugherty says.

Daugherty says he is not sure if he will run in the next election.