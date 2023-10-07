OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Emmy-award winning special effects make up artist, Dave Snyder, has received a key to the city of owensboro.

Mayor Tom Watson presented the key at the Daviess County Library for Snyder’s 30 years of career accomplishments.

Before the ceremony, Snyder returned to the city to teach Halloween make up classes at a local costume store.

Following the presentation, the Emmy award winner hosted a screening of Star Trek and shared items from his time working on the movie. He’s worked on several films since his move to Hollywood, including buffy the vampire slayer.

Snyder says he was extremely honored to receive a key to his hometown.

“My father recieved the key to the city years ago. He was a firefighter in Owensboro for 30 years. So, now my key is right next to his key on our little wall of honor,” said Snyder.

Snyder hopes to make the activities he’s hosted this month a tradition.