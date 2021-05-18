David Sharp running for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District seat

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Former Hopkins County Republican Party Chair David Sharp announces he’s running for Congress.

Sharp is running in the 1st District Congressional seat currently held by Rep. James Comer.

Sharp is currently employed as a finance director. He says if elected, he wants to get a term limit bill passed and cut off funding to Planned Parenthood.

“We’re a government of the people, by the people, for the people, and the government is supposed to work for us,” said Sharp. “We’re not supposed to work for the government. And it just seems that spending is out of control, and it is time for the normal average person to get involved again. That’s what this country was founded on.”

Rep. Comer’s office spokesperson, Matt Smith, sent the following statement:

“Even though the election is a year away, Congressman Comer always welcomes competition and is most definitely seeking re-election. He looks forward to flipping the House from Democrat to Republican, continuing to push back on Joe Biden’s radical agenda and becoming the next Chairman of the House Oversight Committee.”