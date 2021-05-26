Daviess Co. High School reschedules graduation due to weather

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) Daviess County High School has bumped up their graduation ceremony on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. The time change is due to forecasted inclement weather.

There ceremony is being held at the football stadium. Gates will open at 4:45 p.m. You must have a ticket to attend. The back parking lot will be closed from 5:50 p.m. until the conclusion of the program. You’ll be able to view the live stream here.

Apollo and Heritage Park also have the graduation ceremonies scheduled for Thursday. Apollo’s ceremony is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium. Heritage Park’s will be at the Owensboro Convention Center at 4 p.m.