DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.

According to the post, the shelter will be forced to start euthanizing dogs on Wednesday as the shelter is full, with more dogs being surrendered every day.

Cheyenne and Bo are two of the dogs who will be euthanized. According to the post, the pups are among those who have been at the shelter the longest. The friendly, outgoing duo have been at the shelter since July and are considered shelter favorites.

The post continues explaining shelters aren’t full of ‘bad dogs’ who did something to be put in the shelter.

“When as a society will we start holding our actions accountable and make better choices about getting animals for pets. It’s a lifetime commitment and if you aren’t ready that’s ok. No one will ever think less of you for not getting a pet and being responsible.”

The shelter asks people to step up to foster dogs like Bo and Cheyenne to save the shelter from having no choice but to euthanize them.

More information about how to help can be found on their website.