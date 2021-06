DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash involving a truck Sunday night at the Daviess-Ohio County line.

Deputies said the coroner has been called to the scene in the 11000 block of Highway 54.

The Daviess County Sheriff said the road will be shut down for several hours while the scene is reconstructed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.