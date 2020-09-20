Owensboro woman charged with attempted murder

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Around noon Sunday, the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance that began on Thruston Dermont Road.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in a chase involving gunfire. A woman in one car fired at two individuals in another car and she continued to chase them until they reached the parking lot of the Meijer store on Heartland Crossing Boulevard.

Police say the woman fired more shots at the other car and intentionally crashed into that vehicle.

Detectives from both OPD and DCSO investigated the incident and charged Stephanie Millay (43, Owensboro) with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)

