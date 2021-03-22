Daviess Co. students return to full in-person learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – After more than a year either away from the classroom or learning on a hybrid model, more Kentucky school systems, including Owensboro and Daviess County, return to five days of in-person learning.

It’s late March, but for some students, it felt like August, seeing some classmates in person for the first time in several months. The two districts become the latest in the region and commonwealth to start their return to full in-person learning.

Driveways and parking lots full of cars, carrying kids back to school on a day full of emotion.

“We have a lot of students who are really, really excited to be back and in person for 5 days. We have some that are really nervous,” says Sara Duke, a counselor at Audubon Elementary School.

“She was excited. I only had to ask her twice to get her out of bed,” added Erica Carbon, whose daughter attends Owensboro Middle School. She was as excited as her daughter was for this return.

“I think it’s good that the kids can transfer going to five days back to school. THey need that for that social interaction,” says Carbon.

Owensboro Public School officials say attendance was 92% district wide, not counting students still in virtual academy. Owensboro Middle School Principal Randy Bryant says they were at at least 80% capacity today.

“We were glad to have everyone in the building. Normally, there’s a little bit of nervousness going from having half your school back to the majority of them back, but everything went well,” he said.

Daviess County High School reported 96% attendance of its in-person students today. DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins says he wants to see how the final months of this year go to prepare for next school year.

“If we can pick out nine weeks to be in school, it would be these nine weeks so that we can finish strong, we can look at gaps, we have those, trying to close those to the best of our abilities,” he said.

Educators in both districts say the CDC’s recent guideline change on physical distancing, going from recommended six feet to three feet in schools, didn’t change how they prepared for today.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)