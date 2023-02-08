DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced on Wednesday it will apply for a Household Hazardous Waste Management Grant through the Kentucky Pride Fund. This fund is supported by a $1.75 fee on each ton of waste received at the Landfill and Transfer Station.

“Back in 2016, the County for the first time did a Tox Away Day, where people could take household hazardous waste that doesn’t belong in our Landfill and properly dispose of the material,” says David Smith, Director of Legislative Services.

Officials say if the grant is successful, the County will be able to host a Tox Away Day on October 7 at the Operations Center on Highway 81.

“We collected 30,000 pounds of material last year,” Smith says. “A lot of it is used oil, kerosene, and other types of fuels and a lot of acids and chemicals are brought to us.”

The Fiscal Court says it is also trying to replace six 40-yard open top containers used for recycling.

More information can be found here.