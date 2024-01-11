OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A long line formed outside of the Daviess County Auto Department on Thursday. Officials say they’re prepared to experience some delays as they complete their first full transactions using KAVIS.

Officials say 17 employees were trained, including supervisors and their chief deputy.

During their first day with the system, officials say opening was delayed so that they could figure out what works best. Employees experience with KAVIS centered on mock scenarios with each other.

About a half hour into its reopening, residents say only one person had completed a full transaction.

“They’re a little bit slower than what I normally do. Normally, I go into and I can give them my card pay within 10 minutes, and I’m out,” says Anthony James, a vehicle registrant.

Leslie McCarty, the Daviess County Clerk, says about 30 counties have been onboarding every day this week, and the feedback is primarily centered on slow processing times. She recommends waiting until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the best experience.

The department asks for patience and kindness as they navigate. Officials say their social media channels and website are the best ways to stay up to date as they navigate the system in real time.