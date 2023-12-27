OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The new year is the perfect time to introduce new habits and new systems for efficiency, and the Daviess County Clerk’s office is no different. The automobile department is preparing for a two-week shut down to transition to a new automated information system.

“You won’t be able to do your renewals online, you won’t be able to do any type of transfer because we won’t have access to the system,” says Leslie McCarty, the Daviess County Clerk.

December 29 is the final day to complete a transaction in the Daviess County Clerk’s office. Officials say their online service will no longer be available on December 28. All motor vehicle services will be paused until January 11, as they let go of a system they’ve used for four decades.

“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching a new program called KAVIS. The state will be transferring over 350 million records,” says McCarty.

During the two-week period, they’ll also train staff on the Kentucky Automated Vehicle information system. The previous program, Cobalt, originated from the 1970’s and required manual coding.

The clerk’s office says they’re excited but with anything new comes some reservations.

“It’s also makes us very nervous because it’s also sitting on top of the presidential election. So every four or five days, I think 30 counties will come online,” says McCarty.

That’s not the only change happening in the county clerk’s office. Beginning in January, Kentucky residents will also be able to keep their license plates when transferring vehicle ownership.

“If I buy a car from from you, and we’re going to transfer the vehicle, you can actually keep the license plate that was on that vehicle and transfer it to a car. It has to be an equal vehicle to vehicle,” says McCarty.

The county clerk’s office asks for patience as they navigate the new changes.