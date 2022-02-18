OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is alerting residents to a telephone scam. The caller claims to be a representative of the clerk’s office and states that you underpaid on your vehicle tax and demands payment over the phone.

Daviess County Clerk’s Office warns that is a scam. The clerk’s office reminds the public they would NOT initiate a phone call to request payment of any kind.

If you are ever in doubt about a phone call, hang up the phone and call the main office at (270) 685-8434. Please report the phone scam to local law enforcement.