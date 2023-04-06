HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County needs additional poll workers are needed to assist with the Primary Election on May 16.

You must be 18 years old and a registered voter in Daviess County. Poll workers will receive $175 for their time, including a required training session on April 25 or May 1 at Life Community Church.

On Election Day, poll workers should arrive at their assigned voting center around 5:00 a.m. and remain there until 6:30 p.m.

Fore more details, contact the Daviess County Clerk’s Office at 270-240-5771 or visit Room 107 in the Courthouse.