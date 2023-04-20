HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Conservation District is doing its part ahead of Earth Day by hosting its Annual Tree Seedling Giveaway. The event will be held on April 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yellow Creek Park

The event will have a variety of tree seedlings available, including:

Bald Cypress

Pecan

Yellow-Poplar

Pawpaw

Persimmon

White Pine

White Oak

Red Shumard Oak

Northern Red Oak

Cherrybark Oak

Swamp White Oak

Swamp Chestnut Oak

Trees will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of 10 seedlings. If there are still seedlings left at the end of the day, they will continue to hand them out on April 21st.

If you would like more information, you can contact the Daviess County Conservation District at (270) 685-1707 Ext. 3.