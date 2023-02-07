DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 E and Hawes Blvd when a 2009 Dodge Avenger going north on Hawes pulled out in front of a 1992 Dodge Ram 350 Van going west on US 60 E.

According to reports, the van hit the Avenger’s passenger side door while the car was attempting to cross the intersection. The impact of the crash sent the Avenger off the northwest side of the intersection.

Officials say the male driver of the Dodge Avenger was flown to a hospital in Louisville in critical condition and his name will be released after family members have been notified. The driver of the Dodge Ram Van refused medical treatment and was identified by deputies as Dylan Jones, 28 of Owensboro.

According to the authorities, both parties were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office’s Reconstruction Unit will continue to investigate the accident.

This story will be updated.