Daviess County house fire kills two cats

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fire Department responded to a house fire around 5 p.m. Saturday night in the 4800 block of Sutherland Road.

Assistant Daviess County Fire Chief Shaun Blandford said the home suffered severe fire, smoke and water damage.

Officials said no one was injured, but two family cats died in the fire.

Blandford said the homeowner saw the fire start after hearing a loud pop coming from an electrical socket. The fire than caught the couch on fire before spreading quickly.

The fire was quickly put out, according to officials. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)