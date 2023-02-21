OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– The newly elected judge executive in Daviess County is threatening to pull funds from a major development agency.

Charlie Castlen sent the following notice to county commissioners and to the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation on February 16th:

“In light of the current turmoil at EDC, with the departure of key employees, the search for replacements, and the fact that Daviess County Fiscal Court (DCFC) has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance, I wish to serve notice that DCFC intents to consider all options as we prepare for the FY24 budget. DCFC will consider the EDC’s request for funding in the context of all funding requests. We will weigh costs vs. benefits. Our analysis may very well result in reduced funding or even zero funding. I wanted to let you know up from what we are considering, instead of dropping this on you after the fact,” writes Castlen.

Castlen did not give any examples of how the funds were used.

EDC officials responded to the notice and sent the following statement to Eyewitness News.

“The GOEDC board of directors believes that the best way to continue to promote and coordinate economic development for our community is through our public-private funded organization. It is critical that the Daviess County Fiscal Court remain committed to investing in the organization in order to keep Owensboro-Daviess County a thriving, winning community,” says Amy Jackson, Chair of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.