HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County will host a household hazardous waste collection event in October.

The free drop-off event will be held at the Daviess County Operations Center in Owensboro.

It will be held on Saturday, October 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Businesses are not allowed to drop off waste. The event is meant for local residents.

Accepted:

Lighter Fluid – Thinners – Turpentine – Adhesives – Old Gasoline – Polishes – Kerosene – 2 Cycle Gasoline – Propane – Used Motor Oil – Lead Acid Batteries – Oil-Based Paints – Aerosols – Cyanides – Acids & Caustics – Drain Cleaners – Bleach – Household Cleaners – Rat Poisons – Fluorescent Bulbs – Pesticides – Insecticides – Fertilizers – Lawn Chemicals – Antifreeze – Fire Extinguishers – Ni-Cad Batteries – Lithium Batteries – Alkaline Batteries – Smoke Detectors – Pool Chemicals – Strong Chemicals – Asbestos – Pharmaceuticals – Oxygen Cylinders – CO2 Cylinders – Freon Cylinders – Helium Cylinders – PCB Materials – Aluminum Paint – Reactives – Flammable Solids – Animal Repellant

NOT Accepted:

Appliances – Ammunition – Computers – Medical Waste – Tires – Solid Waste (Trash) – Air Conditioners – Refrigerators – Acetylene Cylinders – De-Humidifiers – Any Cylinders Not Listed – Unmarked Cylinders – Cylinders with Broken or Inoperable Valves – Business Waste – Latex Paint