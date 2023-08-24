HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Imagination Library of Daviess County has unveiled this year’s ornament.

The 2023 ornament shows the Rolling Pin Pastry Shop, which they said is Owensboro’s favorite place for donuts.

The ornament costs $18.

It’s available for purchase at Willow Tree, Simply Chic, Crazy Me, Danhauer Drugs, and Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s gift shop in Owensboro.

Ornaments can also be ordered and shipped by contacting Diane Bowers by phone at (270) 316-3612 or by email at imaginationlibraryofdc@gmail.com.