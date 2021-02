DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Daviess County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

54-year-old Christopher Dillon of Washington was arrested on Friday after an investigation was launched in early February.

Dillion was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Jasper City Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)